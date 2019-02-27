https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Sandy-council-members-question-mayor-about-email-13649467.php
Sandy council members question mayor about email list
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Communication remains a source of contention among officials in a Salt Lake City suburb after parts of the water system became contaminated earlier this month.
Members of the Sandy City Council say they were removed from a distribution list for citywide emails, discussing the matter at a council meeting Tuesday.
Mayor Kurt Bradburn says he gave the order to remove the council from the list, noting it was a mistake.
A water pump malfunctioned on Feb. 6, flooding parts of the city water system with fluoride and corroding some pipes.
Some residents say they weren't alerted to the water problem until a week later.
The contamination issue has prompted multiple investigations.
