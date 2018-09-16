Sandwich Vietnam War memorial gets final approval

SANDWICH, Mass. (AP) — A proposed Vietnam War memorial in a Massachusetts town has cleared its final hurdle.

After running into some resistance from the Sandwich Historic District Committee, the proposal received the final approval needed from the five-member board last week.

The memorial is slated to be placed in historic Eaton Square and some had questioned whether it was the appropriate spot. One member says the committee didn't oppose the project, only its placement.

The project already has been approved by the Board of Selectmen and town meeting.

Vietnam veteran Carl Johansen, among several Legion members behind the project, tells the Cape Cod Times the polished gray-and-black granite monument will have no names, crosses or dates to keep it simple and uncontroversial.

The goal is to dedicate the memorial on Veterans Day.