NEW CANAAN — The end of this year’s budget season had a surprise for Sandra Dennies, the town’s interim chief financial officer.

“Now that we’re officially done with the budget season, I wanted to announce that we have decided to take interim off from the CFO’s title and (Dennies) will be staying on,” First Selectman Kevin Moynihan announced at a Town Council meeting Wednesday night last week.

Dennies stood up to applause from the town council members.

“Thank you, thank you,” Dennies said.

Dennies was initially hired in May 2017 under Robert Mallozzi’s administration for what was intended to be a minimum of two months following the retirement of the previous CFO Dawn Norton.

Human Resources Personnel Director Cheryl Jones replied that Dennies’ contract didn’t have an end date and would be from “week to week” or “at will” employment. According to her contract, Dennies’ salary will be $5,576 bi-weekly, or approximately $145,000 per-year.

Throughout her role, Dennies saw her interim contract extended three times as officials actively searched for someone to fill the position starting early this year. Dennies was one of those candidates and ultimately proved to be the person for the job.

A former CFO of Wilton and Director of Administration in Stamford, Dennies boasts 40 years of government experience. She had also worked with New Canaan in the past as part of the 2012 hiring process that brought Norton to the town.

“I’m very happy because it shows the confidence (town officials) have in my work,” Dennies said after being officially appointed by the selectmen. “Budget season went well even with the change in administration (in November) and the appointing of a new Board of Finance Chairman (Todd Lavieri).”

The only question from the selectman at their Tuesday meeting came from Kit Devereaux.

“If this is a contract, and I hope a very long one, when is the end date?,” Devereaux asked.

