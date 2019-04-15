Sanders pitches a tougher line than Trump on GM closures

Presidential hopeful, Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses a crowd during a campaign rally, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh stop was part of a weekend tour of Midwest battleground states, including Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders is challenging President Donald Trump to deny federal contracts to General Motors until the company reopens shuttered plants.

The Democratic presidential contender accuses Trump of betraying the working people who got him elected.

Campaigning in Ohio and Pennsylvania on Sunday, Sanders said good corporate citizenship by multinationals like GM should be a condition for getting business from Washington.

Sanders spoke in Lordstown, Ohio, where GM has closed a plant, and rallied in Pittsburgh in his first visit of 2019 to the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Sanders says Trump's "biggest lie was that he was going to stand up for working families and take on the establishment."