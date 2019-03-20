Sanctuary city ban advances in Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A House version of a bill that bans so-called sanctuary policies is now moving in Florida.

The House Civil Justice Subcommittee approved a bill Wednesday that would require local law enforcement agencies cooperate with federal authorities that enforce immigration laws.

A Senate version of the bill has already been approved by two committees and has one more stop before it can be considered by the full chamber.

The House bill has stronger enforcement language. It allows fines and removal from office for officials who don't comply with the legislation.

The legislation is opposed by immigrant advocates who argue that it will be abused by law enforcement and would deter immigrants in the country illegally from reporting crimes for fear of being deported.