San Francisco's wild parrots branching out throughout city

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco's famous birds immortalized in the book and movie "The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill" are now roosting in several neighborhoods throughout the city.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday that the parrots are roosting in other neighborhoods beyond their original home on the city's Telegraph Hill.

The original flock of a few dozen squawking birds Mark Bittner wrote in his 2004 book have turned into a population of more than 300. They can be seen flying in formation in small flocks throughout the city now and have been sighted as far south as Brisbane, about 15 miles south of the city.

It's unclear exactly when the birds first appeared in San Francisco and how they landed in city.Bittner writes about seeing them in the early 1990s.

