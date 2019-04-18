San Francisco's campy "Beach Blanket Babylon" show to end

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The campy "Beach Blanket Babylon" musical revue show that has been a must-see for San Francisco tourists for 45 years is coming to an end.

Producer Jo Schuman Silver announced Wednesday the show's final performances will be on New Year's Eve.

The show spoofs political and pop culture and has characters in colorful costumes with massive hats, including one with San Francisco's skyline.

Silver says the show is ending because he felt it was the right time and not for financial reasons.

He says that when the show started in 1974, it was scheduled to run for only six weeks but the show became an international phenomenon and "the quintessential San Francisco experience."

Silver says the show has been seen by 6.5 million people from around the world.