Salvador Dalí Museum plans $38 million expansion

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Records show that the Salvador Dalí Museum in Florida is planning a major expansion.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the museum has filed an application seeking $17.5 million of bed tax money from Pinellas County to support an expansion that includes a new parking garage, event spaces and room for new digital exhibits. The application goes before the Pinellas County Commission on Tuesday.

Documents show the two-year expansion is estimated to cost more than $38 million. It would add a new wing with 20,000 square feet (1,860 square meters) for community spaces and digital exhibits.

Some exhibits for the new digital space were announced this year. "Dalí Lives" uses artificial intelligence to resurrect the Surrealist master.

Expanded community and education spaces would grow the museum's creative training program, Innovation Labs at the Dalí.

