Salem City Council to consider allowing hard liquor sales

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Vendors could soon sell hard liquor at events in two major city parks under a proposal coming before the Salem City Council on Tuesday.

The Statesman Journal reports the proposal would allow hard liquor sales at Salem's Riverfront Park and Bush's Pasture Park.

As summer approaches, city staff recommends approval of the bill, which requires two readings to pass.

Vendors have long been barred from selling Scotch, vodka and other liquor at city parks. They were limited to drinks like beer and cider.

But in March, Jason and Carroll Unruh of Oregon Beverage Services in Salem asked city officials to consider allowing hard alcohol sales at city parks.

In a staff report for Tuesday's meeting, city officials say they found "no persuasive arguments" to continue the ban at city-permitted events.

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com