Salem Amazon shipping warehouse opens in August

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Amazon's packing and shipping center in Salem, Oregon, should open in August, with about 1,000 jobs that are expected to pay at least $15 an hour.

The Statesman Journal reports that hiring for the 1-million-square-foot building begins in in June. Jobs will range from line workers to management positions. The company in January also was advertising management jobs.

Amazon spokeswoman Shevaun Brown said Tuesday the exact headcount is to be determined, but company officials are still tracking toward the 1,000-worker number.

The Seattle e-commerce giant in 2018 announced it would adopt a $15 an hour minimum wage. That could pressure other Salem business to increase wages.

Oregon's minimum wage is $10.75 an hour in Marion and Polk counties, though it will increase to $11.25 on July 1 and to $13.50 in 2022.

Taxpayers are helping pay for Amazon's Salem location. When plans for the Salem warehouse were unveiled in 2017, economic development officials noted the site would be eligible for upwards of $3.7 million in tax incentives over three years.