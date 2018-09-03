Saginaw getting 2,000 smoke detectors with federal grant

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — The federal government is helping to put 2,000 smoke detectors in Saginaw homes.

U.S. Rep. Dale Kildee says the Saginaw Fire Department is getting roughly $23,000 from the Department of Homeland Security. The grant comes a year after the fire department received federal money to install 1,300 carbon monoxide detectors.

Kildee says a working smoke alarm saves lives. He says the carbon monoxide detectors already have detected dangerous levels of smoke and gas.

Saginaw Fire Chief Christopher Van Loo says he's grateful for the federal grant.