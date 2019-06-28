SLS hotel on Las Vegas Strip going back to Sahara name

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The SLS hotel on the Las Vegas Strip is going back to the Sahara name.

The iconic hotel that dates to 1952 and over the years hosted the Rat Pack, the Jerry Lewis Telethon and the Beatles came full circle with a Thursday night announcement by new owner Alex Meruelo.

SLS General Manager Paul Hobson tells the Las Vegas Sun the idea of changing the name back to Sahara was one of the first things Meruelo began considering when he acquired the property in April 2018.

Hotel officials say the change is part of a $150 million renovation expected to take up to three years.

The hotel-casino at the northern end of the Las Vegas Strip closed as the Sahara in 2011 and reopened as the SLS in 2014.