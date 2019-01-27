SD lawmakers to weigh civics education, public records bills

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers this week are set to debate bills on gun rights, civics education and public records.

Legislators return to the state Capitol on Monday, when the House State Affairs Committee is set to decide whether to advance a measure that would let people carry concealed pistols without a permit in South Dakota.

The full Senate that day could debate a plan to allow firearms in the Capitol building. And the House Education Committee is scheduled Monday to take up Gov. Kristi Noem's measure that would require students to pass a civics test to graduate from high school.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday is set to consider a bill that would bar government officials from negotiating confidential settlements. The proposal would make settlement agreements public records.