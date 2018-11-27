SC's McMaster announces plans for gubernatorial inauguration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is announcing plans to ring in his first full term.

McMaster will be sworn in during a January 9 ceremony on the Statehouse steps in Columbia. That follows a prayer service at First Presbyterian Church, where McMaster regularly attends.

The move to McMaster's home church, rather than Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, reflects his status as South Carolina's first Columbia-native governor in more than 100 years.

After a Governor's Mansion open house, McMaster will celebrate at an inaugural ball at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

McMaster defeated Democratic state Rep. James Smith in the Nov. 6 general election. The former lieutenant governor took over the top office in early 2017, when Nikki Haley joined the Trump administration.

