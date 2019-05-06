SC police working to reduce high pedestrian, cyclist deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Police and other officials in South Carolina are working to bring down a high number of road deaths among pedestrians and bicyclists.

The Post and Courier reports a recent report by the nonprofit Governors Highway Safety Association ranked South Carolina sixth among U.S. states for pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 people. More than 900 have died on South Carolina roads and highways in the past six years.

Capt. David Singletary of the North Charleston Police Department said most such deaths are preventable. His department's traffic unit plans a public education campaign this summer in which officers plan to stop and speak to anyone they see improperly crossing a roadway.

Other groups, like the nonprofit Charleston Moves, are pushing for pedestrian bridges and other infrastructure upgrades.

