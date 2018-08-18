S. Carolina may need to replace turf after Beyonce concert

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina is preparing for damage control after a Jay-Z and Beyonce concert next week at the school's football stadium just days before the Gamecocks' home opener.

Local outlets report officials put a protective cover over the field at Williams-Brice Stadium before set up for the Aug. 21 concert began. But Assistant Athletic Director Clark Cox says officials have turf ready to go to replace any areas that may need it if the grass dies while it's covered.

Beyonce and Jay-Z's "On the Run II" concert is being held at the university's 80,000-seat stadium. Students at six area schools are scheduled to have a half day thanks to expected heavy traffic in the area the day of the concert.

The Gamecocks' first home game is Sept. 1.