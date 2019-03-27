Runoff elections set in 2 California state Senate districts

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Granite Bay

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Voters in two California Senate districts will head back to the polls in June to fill vacancies created by last fall's election.

Special primary elections on Tuesday set up June 4 runoffs to replace Democrat Ricardo Lara, who was elected insurance commissioner, and Republican Ted Gaines, who now sits on the Board of Equalization.

Republican Assemblymen Brian Dahle of Bieber and Kevin Kiley of Rocklin will likely square off in Gaines' old district, which stretches from Oregon to Lake Tahoe.

They virtually tied, setting up a same-party runoff because neither captured the majority needed to win the seat outright.

Long Beach City Councilwoman Lena Gonzalez is heavily favored to win Lara's old seat in southeast Los Angeles County. She will likely face Republican Jack Guerrero in the safe Democratic district.