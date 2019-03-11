Ruling denying transgender teen legal name change overturned

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio appeals court has overturned a judge's decision that denied a transgender 15-year-old a legal name change.

The 12th District Court of Appeals ruled recently that Warren County Probate Judge Joseph Kirby's decision "was arbitrary, unreasonable, unconscionable and based solely upon the transgender status of the applicant's child."

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Kirby's ruling claimed the teen lacked the "maturity, knowledge and stability" to make such a decision.

The parents' appeal says Kirby ignored advice from medical and mental health professionals who say early name changes allow transgender children to register for school with a name reflecting their gender identity and avoid further confusion and trauma.

The appeals court returned the case to Kirby for reconsideration.

A message seeking comment from the judge was left at the court Monday.

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com