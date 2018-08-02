Rosenstein avoids talk Russia probe, effort to oust him

CHICAGO (AP) — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein came to Chicago to speak but he didn't say a word about the effort to oust him from his job.

Rosenstein only obliquely referred to the political firestorm surrounding special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election that Rosenstein is overseeing. During an appearance at the American Bar Association's annual meeting on Thursday, he focused on the duty of government attorneys to "insulate investigations" and resist partisan politics.

Rosenstein mentioned President Donald Trump briefly and only to praise him for the attorneys he selected to lead the Justice Department.

Amid calls by Trump and others to bring a halt to Mueller's investigation, Rosenstein talked about how adhering to the rule of law means reserving judgment until all the evidence is heard.