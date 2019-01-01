Rose Parade float honors Michigan organ donor, 42 others

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (AP) — An organ donor from western Michigan is one of 43 from across the country featured on a Rose Parade float in Pasadena, California.

MLive.com reports that 21-year-old Shayna Sturtevant of Norton Shores died in 2016 after an ear infection abscessed to her brain. Six of her organs were later donated, saving three lives.

Sturtevant's mother, Deb Wyant, says her daughter's hands also were donated to a woman who lost her hands and feet to infection following a 2008 tornado in Indiana.

The Donate Life float at Tuesday morning's parade is decorated with portraits of the donors. The portraits are made of natural materials.

Gift of Life of Michigan says the "float is a tribute meant to inspire the parade's millions of viewers to help others through organ, eye and tissue donation."

___

