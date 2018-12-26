Rogue Pack of wolves takes down seventh cow

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say gray wolf OR-7's Rogue Pack has killed another cow at a northeastern Jackson County ranch, marking the seventh confirmed livestock kill attributed to the pack since late October.

The Mail Tribune reports that the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that the dead and partially consumed cow was found Sunday on a ranch in the Boundary Butte area where the Rogue Pack has killed before, but a report did not identify the ranch.

The Boundary Butte area is in the vicinity of rancher Ted Birdseye, who has lost at least four cows and a guard dog that were confirmed as wolf kills in the Rogue Pack's home range so far in 2018.

In Sunday's case, a livestock producer discovered one of his 8-month-old, 550-pound calves dead in private-land grass pasture that morning, and an ODFW biologist estimated it had been dead anywhere from 12 to 48 hours, according to an ODFW report.