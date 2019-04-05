Rockingham approves addition to Oak Hill trail

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont community has agreed to contribute a piece of land to a proposed network of hiking and mountain biking trails.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that on Tuesday the town of Rockingham's select board approved the use of a small piece of town-owned property for a network of trails on Oak Hill.

The trail will start at Rockingham Recreation Center in Bellows Falls with plans to eventually connect it to the Minard's Pond area.

Conditions of the approval require the Windham County Trails Alliance to make more of an effort to contact land owners that border the trail area.

The alliance will build and maintain the five miles of trail. It is expected to open in October.

