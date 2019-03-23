Rockford housing agency using heat to kill bedbugs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A public housing agency in northern Illinois is using special heat machines to get rid of bedbugs.

The Rockford Register Star reports that bedbug problems could delay the transfer of elderly residents who live at Brewington Oaks, which is being demolished after 50 years. The Rockford Housing Authority doesn't want residents to take bedbugs with them to their next home. The treatment cycle can last a few weeks.

The housing agency's vice chair, Karen Hoffman, says: "We don't want to take one building's problem and make it another building's problem."

Two machines that cost $23,000 are being used to kill bedbugs with high heat. Other Rockford public high-rises also have bedbugs.

___

