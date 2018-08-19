River advocates: Canoeing, kayaking encourage stewardship

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago environmental group says activities such as river canoeing and kayaking encourages stewardship.

The Chicago Tribune reports that river advocates encourage people to go out on small boats such as canoes and kayaks, instead of just big tour boats.

Friends of the Chicago River volunteer and events associate, Annette Anderson, says doing activities on water makes people care about it more.

Anderson says Friends of the Chicago River started organizing paddling trips on the Chicago river in the 1990s at a time when the areas north and south of downtown were largely industrial, and the water was much dirtier.

Friends of the Chicago River says number of small craft on the water has increased over the last two decades while the river has gotten cleaner and more ecologically diverse.

