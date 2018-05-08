Ridgefield man charged with DUI

NEW CANAAN — Glenn Rabinowitz, 27, of Gilbert Street in Ridgefield, was charged with driving under the influence and following too closely after a traffic stop May 2.

According to the report, an officer on patrol saw Rabinowitz driving on Smith Ridge Road too close to the vehicle in front. He pulled the car over and said he detected signs of impairment from drugs. Rabinowitz then allegedly admitted to having smoked a vape pen with cannabis oil five minutes before. He failed field sobriety tests.

Rabinowitz was released after posting $250 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court on May 16.