Rhode Island won't disclose amount legally bet on Super Bowl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Officials in Rhode Island won't say how much gamblers wagered specifically on the Super Bowl at the two local casinos that accept bets.

Department of Revenue spokesman Paul Grimaldi said Tuesday the state isn't planning to release information about individual sporting events.

The state releases sportsbook revenue monthly. Grimaldi says Super Bowl wagering will be encapsulated in the total monthly figures for January and February, and not listed separately.

February's report would include the busiest days of Super Bowl betting. It won't be released until late March.

The casinos saw a flood of New England Patriots fans .

Twin River Casino referred questions to sportsbook operator William Hill, which referred questions to the state.

Gambling regulators in Nevada, New Jersey and Mississippi said how much fans wagered on the Super Bowl.