Rhode Island senators consider bill to protect abortion

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A key Senate committee in Rhode Island is voting on legislation to preserve federal abortion protections in state law.

The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to vote on the Senate and House versions of the bill Tuesday.

Until this vote was scheduled, it was unclear if the legislation had stalled.

Lawmakers in the Rhode Island House approved the legislation to codify Roe v. Wade in March.

Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio is anti-abortion. While he plans to vote no if it reaches the Senate floor, Ruggerio says it's important the committee call a vote, out of respect for everyone who dedicated so much time to the issue.

The legislation would pass to the full Senate for consideration if the committee approves.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo supports codifying Roe v. Wade.