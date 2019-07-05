Rhode Island gets $1.5M to fight diabetes, heart disease

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is getting a $1.5 million federal grant to help fight heart disease and diabetes.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said in a statement Thursday the funding for the Rhode Island Department of Health from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be used to bolster existing efforts to prevent the diseases by residents' efforts to lead healthier lives.

That includes preventing and better managing high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes through diet and exercise.

The state Health Department estimates that 79,300 Rhode Island adults know they have diabetes and another 24,800 residents don't know they have it. Additionally, 311,200 Rhode Islanders are at risk for developing diabetes due to their weight, physical activity, and age profiles.