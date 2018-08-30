Rhode Island finds West Nile Virus in 3 more mosquito pools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State officials say they have found West Nile Virus in samples from three more mosquito pools.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that samples tested positive for the virus in Central Falls, Cranston and Tiverton.

A total of eight samples have tested positive in Rhode Island since July 31, joining others in Pawtucket, Providence and Warren.

The latest three came from 34 mosquito traps set Aug. 20.

Department officials say the findings aren't unexpected and that the risk for West Nile is above average this year.

Massachusetts recently raised its risk level to "moderate" statewide, and Connecticut officials have also warned of increased risk.

Rhode Island officials advised residents to avoid mosquito bites by using repellents and wearing long sleeves, and by getting rid of standing water.