Rhode Island awarded $6.5M to fight opioid addiction

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has been awarded $6.5 million in federal funding to fight opioid addiction.

The state's congressional delegation announced the funding from a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant program.

They say the program was increased substantially due to changes to the funding formula that were included in an omnibus spending bill they supported. The grants aim to help states increase access to medication-assisted treatment and reduce opioid overdose deaths through prevention, treatment, and recovery activities.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, says the funding is vital to help people get treatment, but he's concerned about the administration's proposed cuts to opioid-specific grant programs for law enforcement and community groups.

The delegation plans to continue advocating for additional federal funding to reduce overdose deaths.