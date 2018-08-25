Rhode Island Hospital to launch a research center on opioids

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Hospital says it has been awarded nearly $12 million to establish a research center on opioids to help fight the overdose epidemic.

The hospital in Providence says it received a five-year, $11.8 million grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences for a Center of Biomedical Research Excellence on opioids and overdose.

It's working with Brown University and Women and Infant's Hospital to bring in investigators specializing in opioid use disorder.

Principal investigator Josiah Rich and Traci Green, who are affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, will lead the center.

Rich says there's a tremendous need for greater scientific understanding of the mechanisms underpinning opioid use disorder and a need for more effective interventions.

The center could be continued beyond the first phase, for a total of 15 years.