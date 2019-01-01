Rhode Island Gov. Raimondo to be sworn into a second term

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is set to be sworn into a second term in office.

The Democratic governor will take the oath of office Tuesday at noon at the State House, along with Democratic Lt. Gov. Dan McKee and the state's other general officers.

The General Assembly convenes later Tuesday, with members of the state Senate and House of Representatives being sworn into office. Democrats dominate both chambers.

Raimondo says her top priority will be to continue to consolidate the state's economic momentum.

Raimondo defeated Republican challenger Allan Fung in November's election to secure another four years as the state's chief executive.

Celebratory events are planned for Saturday, with a State House open house, free ice skating downtown and an inaugural gala.