Rhode Island Foundation awards $2.6M for behavioral health

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Foundation has granted $2.6M to six nonprofit organizations providing behavioral health services to a wide range of children and adults.

The Providence Journal reports that the grants are aimed at prevention efforts, assisting people before they are in crisis.

The grants are the first awarded from the foundation's Behavioral Health Fund.

The fund was established last year by the Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island has committed $5 million in funding.

Among the recipients for the grant money are programs focused on infant mental health, uninsured Hispanic immigrants, pediatric primary care, youth mental health, foster and adoptive families, evidence based screening for mental health, and training for educators, health workers and first responders.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com