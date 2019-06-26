Revolving loan fund for rural hospitals pitched in Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Senate wants the state to provide taxpayer-funded loans to rural hospitals at risk of closing due to economic and health care trends that have the facilities bleeding losses.

The new loan program pitched in legislation Wednesday by Senate leader Phil Berger would be run by the University of North Carolina health care system and assist hospitals that could go out of business within three years. The state budget getting voted on this week sets aside $20 million for the revolving loan.

The first to benefit from the program could be an Asheboro hospital struggling with recent losses and looking for a suitor.

Some Democrats suggested expanding Medicaid would help these rural hospitals. Berger is an expansion opponent and said it has nothing to do with the legislation.