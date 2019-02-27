Bones found in Revolutionary War graves reveal more details

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (AP) — The New York State Museum says it has learned more about the skeletal remains of 13 people discovered at a construction site where a Revolutionary War-era cemetery was located.

Archeologists say hand excavation of the Lake George site confirmed 11 graves contained the partial remains of 13 people, including seven adults over 20 years of age and six individuals younger than 20. Museum official say fragmentary remains of at least five other people also have been recovered.

The remains were first unearthed on Feb. 7.

The museum says buttons found in one of the graves was from the First Pennsylvania Battalion, which was in the Lake George area during the Revolutionary War.

Museum officials say they are working to confirm the age and origin of the graves, and analysis is expected to take several months.

Information from: Times Union, http://www.timesunion.com