Revitalization to start on popular Detroit retail corridor

DETROIT (AP) — Work is expected to start this month to improve one of Detroit's business districts.

Officials hope the Livernois Streetscape project will boost retail in the area. It is one of seven commercial corridor projects expected to take place this year in the city.

Part of Livernois Avenue is called the Avenue of Fashion due to many clothing stores and other shops along the street.

Mayor Mike Duggan's office says a median will be removed from about a mile-long stretch of Livernois on Detroit's west side.

Sidewalks will be widened to invite more pedestrians around shops and businesses. Lighting and landscaping also are expected to be improved. Cafe seating and a separate bike path will be added.