Review: $12.5 million in outside cash spent on election

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some lawmakers and advocates are calling for reforms after experiencing another election where Connecticut voters were inundated with political mailers and advertising paid for by outside groups.

A review of state election records shows roughly 40 entities, including political action committees formed by unions, real estate agents, national party affiliates and issue organizations like Planned Parenthood, made so-called "independent expenditures." Records show at least $12.5 million was spent, much of it earmarked toward influencing partisan control of Connecticut's General Assembly.

More than $1.8 million of that has come from the Republican State Leadership Committee. Spokesman David James says even though Democrats won more seats this year, his group is not giving up. With a majority of state legislatures controlled by Republicans, the group sees opportunity in traditionally blue states.