Revenue Department, state offices open on Presidents' Day

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Revenue wants taxpayers to know its offices will be open Monday on Presidents Day.

The agency says all district offices and phone lines will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday. It says its customer service can be reached at 317-232-2240.

Revenue Commissioner Adam Krupp says that it's "often a public misconception that state offices are closed on Presidents' Day. We want our customers we know we are open for business and ready to serve."

Federal offices will be closed Monday for Presidents' Day.