Retooled effort to legalize NC casino nights nears passage

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina charities that hold casino nights would no longer be scofflaws if a bill allowing occasional betting clears the General Assembly.

The Senate voted overwhelmingly on Thursday for legislation that lays out how nonprofit groups and some employers and trade associations can legally hold occasional "game nights" with alcoholic drinks and prizes awarded by raffle. State law enforcement agents would regulate games and vendors and issue permits.

The legislation makes legal what some charities already have been doing. It applies east of Interstate 26 to comply with Cherokee casino agreements.

Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a similar measure in 2017, worried it could attract video poker. Sen. Rick Gunn told colleagues Thursday he believes that concern is now addressed.

The bill returns to the House, which approved an earlier version.