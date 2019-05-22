Retired judge gets portrait at federal court in UP

In a Monday, May 20, 2019 photo, a portrait of Judge Timothy Greeley is seen in the federal courthouse in Marquette, Mich. The first full-time federal judge in the Upper Peninsula has been honored with an official portrait. Greeley retired in March after more than 30 years as a magistrate judge in Michigan's Western District. Lawyers and current and retired federal judges from the Lower Peninsula honored him Monday. As a magistrate judge, Greeley handled certain phases of criminal cases and civil litigation in federal court. (Cecilia Brown/The Mining Journal via AP) less In a Monday, May 20, 2019 photo, a portrait of Judge Timothy Greeley is seen in the federal courthouse in Marquette, Mich. The first full-time federal judge in the Upper Peninsula has been honored with an ... more Photo: Cecilia Brown, AP Photo: Cecilia Brown, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Retired judge gets portrait at federal court in UP 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — The first full-time federal judge in the Upper Peninsula has been honored with an official portrait at the Marquette courthouse.

Timothy Greeley retired in March after more than 30 years as a magistrate judge in Michigan's Western District. The Mining Journal says lawyers and current and retired federal judges from the Lower Peninsula honored him Monday.

As a magistrate judge, Greeley handled certain phases of criminal cases and civil litigation in federal court. He was 33 years old when he moved to the Upper Peninsula in 1988.

A statement from U.S. District Court, based in Grand Rapids, says Greeley was "pivotal ... in the difficult task of coordinating full dockets" for judges who visited Marquette for trials.

Greeley says he was "blessed" and grateful for a "job of a lifetime."