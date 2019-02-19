Resort with South's largest antebellum mansion sells for $3M

WHITE CASTLE, La. (AP) — A New Orleans hotel owner has purchased Nottoway Plantation in Louisiana, which has the South's largest existing antebellum mansion.

The New Orleans Advocate quotes the Iberville Parish Clerk of Court's Office as saying that Joseph Jaeger Jr. bought Nottoway Plantation & Resort in White Castle for more than $3 million.

Jaeger's Nottoway Plantation & Resorts LLC purchased the property for $3.1 million and other valuable considerations in a deal that closed last week.

Nottoway covers 31 acres (13 hectares) and has 40 rooms, two restaurants as well as other amenities. Sugar cane planter John Hampden Randolph requested the plantation's construction and it was finished in 1859. The 53,000-square-foot (4,900-square-meter) mansion was designed in Greek Revival and Italianate style.

Jaeger owns 16 New Orleans-area hotels. He was unavailable for comment Monday.

