Residents to get more permit spaces at Talmadge Hill Road lot





Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 38 spots will go from meter parking spaces to permit only spaces at Talmadge Hill Road parking lot effective June 1, 2018. 38 spots will go from meter parking spaces to permit only spaces at Talmadge Hill Road parking lot effective June 1, 2018. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 2 of 2 38 spots will go from meter parking spaces to permit only spaces at Talmadge Hill Road parking lot effective June 1, 2018. 38 spots will go from meter parking spaces to permit only spaces at Talmadge Hill Road parking lot effective June 1, 2018. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Residents to get more permit spaces at Talmadge Hill Road lot 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — Commuter parking is about to get better, at least for 38 New Canaan residents.

Talmadge Hill Road parking lot, adjacent to a Metro North railroad station, has a total of 96 meter parking spots on the two topmost tiers according to Parking Manager Stacy Miltenberg.

The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to convert 38 of those daily fee spaces into permit parking spaces available exclusively for New Canaan residents after hearing the findings of a study conducted by the Parking Bureau.

“I asked the study be done to see how we can increase commuter parking,” First Selectman Kevin Moynihan said. “The cheapest way for us to increase permit spaces is to take daily fee spots (and change them to permit parking spots). There is demand for town spots from New Canaanites.”

The 38 spots are below the topmost parking lot tier along Talmadge Hill Road. According to Miltenberg, there are 115 town residents on the permit parking waiting list.

The study the Parking Bureau conducted took place from Jan. 1 to Feb. 9 with officers going out and writing down plate numbers parked in those spaces.

“In the end, 23 cars were from New Canaan and 34 were non-residents. The reason (Moynihan) wanted to change some of those metered spots to permit spots was to move down the waitlist,” Miltenberg said.

Selectman Kit Devereaux asked about how commuters from other towns would be warned about the upcoming changes, which would come into effect June 1.

“We’re going to try to get that signage out there sometime this month and we’ll be working with Public Works and get that out as soon as possible,” Miltenberg said. “We want to let commuters know so they’ll be able to make alternate plans.”

Additionally, the Selectmen’s budget, which allotted $300,000 for new parking lots and $250,000 for parking lot expansion, was approved by the Board of Finance last month. As of press time, the Town Council is currently reviewing the budget, and will have issued its final vote on Thursday.

“We have asked for money in the budget for money to expand to several of the lots including Talmadge Hill Road lot,” Moynihan said.