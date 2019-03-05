Resentencing pushed back for convicted former Christie aide

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A resentencing has been pushed back for a onetime aide to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

Bridget Kelly will be sentenced April 17 in Newark. Her sentencing initially was scheduled for March 29.

Kelly, Christie's deputy chief of staff, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for a plot to create traffic jams to punish a mayor who didn't endorse the Republican's re-election. Kelly wrote the infamous "time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee" email a month before access lanes to the bridge were realigned without notice to the town.

An appeals court threw out some convictions against Kelly and co-defendant Bill Baroni last fall and ordered a resentencing.

Baroni's sentence was reduced from 24 months to 18 months last week.