Resentencing of ex-death row inmate postponed

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The resentencing of a former Connecticut death row inmate who raped and killed a 21-year-old woman in 2002 has been postponed for another month.

Lazale Ashby was scheduled to be resentenced to life in prison Monday because the state abolished the death penalty. The hearing is now set for June 20. The reason for the delay wasn't immediately clear.

Ashby was convicted of killing single mom Elizabeth Garcia in Hartford. He also is serving time for the 2003 murder of Nahshon Cohen in Hartford.

Ashby was supposed to be resentenced last month, but it was postponed so Garcia's daughter could attend.

The state Supreme Court ruled the death penalty unconstitutional in 2015. Eight of the state's 11 former death row inmates have since been resentenced to life in prison.