Researchers say bald eagle recovery hits new milestone

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Researchers say the breeding population of bald eagles along the James River has hit a new milestone.

The Center for Conservation Biology announced Wednesday that this year's survey of eagles nesting along the river found 302 pairs.

In previous decades, the species had completely disappeared as a breeder along the river. The center says that makes the new milestone "particularly gratifying."

Eagle strongholds along the river include Charles City, James City, Surry and Prince George counties.

The center is a research group within The College of William and Mary and Virginia Commonwealth University.