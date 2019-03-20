Research on emergency medical internet set for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi Medical Center will do research with a federal group to improve how emergency workers use mobile internet to provide medical care.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant watched Wednesday as the agreement between the medical center and the First Responder Network Authority was signed in Jackson.

The authority, a federal agency known as FirstNet, is overseeing the building of a nationwide network to provide mobile phone and internet communications to police, fire, medical and other emergency agencies. Its board met later Wednesday in Jackson.

Dr. Damon Darsey, who directs the Mississippi Center for Emergency Services, says the idea is that lessons learned in Mississippi could be shared nationwide.

AT&T is building and operating FirstNet's network under a 25-year contract.