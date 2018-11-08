Republicans prevail in Public Service Commission races

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Voters elected two Republicans to Montana's Public Service Commission, continuing the GOP's lock on a panel that regulates utilities and other industries.

Commission Chairman Brad Johnson prevailed over Democrat Andy Shirtliff to win re-election in a district that stretches from Lewis and Clark County north to the Canada border.

In central and eastern Montana, Republican Randy Pinocci of Sun River beat Democrat Doug Kaercher for an open seat being vacated by Commissioner Travis Kavulla.

The five member commission has been entirely Republican since 2013.

It regulates intrastate railroads, some motor carriers and investor-owned utilities that provide electricity, natural gas, water and landline phone service.