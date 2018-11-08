Republicans hold steady with 5 seats in Hawaii state House

HONOLULU (AP) — Party control of the Hawaii State Legislature was never in question in this year's midterm election as Republicans weren't contesting enough seats and a majority of Democrats were re-elected in the primary.

The unknown was how many seats the Republican Party would manage to win to fulfill their role as the opposition.

Republicans did manage to hold their ground in the state House, keeping steady with five out of 51 seats.

And they may have managed to take one Senate seat, though that race is too close to call. If Republicans win it, they will return to a chamber that has only had Democrats since veteran legislator Sam Slom lost his seat in 2016.

Rep. Cynthia Thielen, who was re-elected to represent Kailua, says she's encouraged by the outcome.