Republicans discussing lame duck session, Kimberly-Clark

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans and Gov. Scott Walker are discussing what measures they want to take up in a lame duck legislative session before Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers takes office.

Senate Republicans were also expected to reach a decision on whether they will vote on a tax incentive bill designed to keep a Kimberly-Clark Corp. plant open near Appleton.

Both Senate and Assembly Republicans were meeting separately Tuesday to talk about their plans.

Ideas for the lame duck session include moving the 2020 presidential primary from April to March, limiting the governor's powers over implementation of administrative rules and reducing the number of appointments the governor can make to certain boards and commissions.

Evers has called the lame duck session a last-ditch attempt by Republicans to hold onto power.