Republicans: 'All options' on table to stop cap and trade

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Senate Republicans issued a thinly veiled threat to block a vote on what would become the nation's second economy wide cap and trade program.

Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger, Jr., said Tuesday that Republicans are "prepared to take action to stop" Democrats' sweeping climate plan which passed the House earlier this week.

The statement is reminiscent of threats made prior to a walkout earlier this year. Republicans, who are in the minority, brought all Senate business to a grinding halt for nearly a week in May by refusing to show up to vote for a proposed tax on business.

A Senate Republican spokeswoman says that lawmakers are "discussing all options" regarding the looming cap and trade vote but she would not specify if a second walkout is planned.